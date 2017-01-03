Vehicle break-ins increased in Calgary last year and police say over 4000 cases were reported to them in the last six months alone.

Meg Wilcox parks in a secure lot with security cameras but that didn’t stop someone from breaking into her car while she was away over the holidays.

“I didn’t even notice my window was broken, you know, you’re kind of in a daze walking to your car, but when I came around the far side, I noticed that everything inside was just a mess and I was like, well, I didn’t leave it that messy,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says the thieves broke the window, ransacked the vehicle and made off with her GPS, winter boots and a few CDs.

She says the value of the items taken was about $500, which is the same as her insurance deductible, so it’s hardly worth filing a claim.

“I’m sure at the end of it, the person who broke in there was like, that was not worth it,” she said. “I actually had some bags of stuff that I was planning on taking to donation so I’m guessing that may have been what attracted them to the car.”

Alex Martin has looted from a lot of vehicles and says getting busted doesn’t make much difference to thieves.

“Nothing changes because I mean, like, I don’t know, when I was doing drugs it was like I just, the consequences never mattered really. When I was in my addiction, it didn’t matter what the consequence was, I was going to continue using,” he said.

He is now a peer counsellor with Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre and says he used to prowl neighbourhoods in the middle of the night looking for unlocked vehicles.

“I was homeless at the time, when I started doing that stuff and, you know, I could easily make a couple hundred bucks in a night from stealing GPSes or radar detectors or lots of people keep change in their car, you know, I’d leave some nights with like 80 bucks in change just going through a community of cars,” he said.

Police say most vehicle break-ins are tied to addiction and Martin agrees.

“If I’m not doing drugs, if I’m not in that lifestyle, then I’m not going to be doing that stuff right? So I think it’s about getting them help for their addiction, I guess, really. I don’t think anybody would do that if they were sober and clean and doing well in life,” he said. “The only thing that encourages people to do that stuff is if they’re in the gutter.”

Police say there were almost 4400 vehicle thefts in the last six months of 2016.

(With file from Bill Macfarlane)