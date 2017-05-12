A dangerous driving incident on Deerfoot Trail on Tuesday is being investigated by police and investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a van who witnessed the event.

Police say two vehicles were speeding in the southbound lanes of the busy Calgary roadway at about noon and were tailgating, driving erratically and cutting off other vehicles as they approached the Glenmore Trail exit.

The two vehicles involved are described as a white, Dodge Ram truck and a green, four-door Lexus with tinted windows.

The driver of the truck is described as:

Caucasian male

In his 30s

Wearing a baseball cap and sun glasses

The driver of the Lexus is described as:

Caucasian male

In his 20s

Police released video of the incident and in it a Dodge Caravan is seen slamming on the breaks to avoid hitting the two vehicles.

Police are looking to talk to the driver of the Caravan and anyone else who may have information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637