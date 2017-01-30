Three people are facing charges in the fatal assault of Tyler Sanderson on a northeast street last spring and police are now looking for a fourth person who may have been involved in his death.

Sanderson was found by family members suffering from serious injuries after he collapsed in the front yard of his home at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2016.

Police believe he met with a woman and at least two other men near Memorial Drive and 52 Street N.E. earlier that night and that a drug deal led to an altercation.

Sanderson was seriously assaulted and was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in the case:

Lori Ann Heavenfire, 34

Dylan Irvin George Calf, 24

Justin Cecil Scott, 31

Police are now looking for a fourth person and say he is an associate of Justin Scott, also known as “Burberry Britt”.

The fourth individual is described as a black male and police say he was seen in the Dover area shortly after the murder. Investigators say the man also took property that belonged to Sanderson, some of which has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information about the fourth person is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-84

77TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637