Calgary police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a pair of sexual assaults that targeted teenage boys in the vicinity of Fish Creek Park.

The first incident took place on June 11 at about 7:00 p.m., when a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike on a pathway in the park near the community of Evergreen.

He’d gotten off his bike to take a break when an unknown man approached him and engaged him in conversation.

The suspect soon began asking inappropriate questions and then sexually assaulted the teenager, who was able to escape on his bike.

The second incident took place two and a half weeks later, on June 29 at about 6:50 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was riding his bike in Fish Creek Park close to the Marshall Springs exit when he was approached by an unknown man.

He again engaged the victim in conversation and proceeded to sexually assault him.

The teen was able to push him away and ride to safety on his bike.

Police believe that from the proximity and similarity of the two incidents, they are likely connected and involve the same suspect.

He is described as:

Southeast Asian

25 to 35 years old

5’7” to 5’ 10” tall

Slim build

Haircut that was short on the sides and medium length at the top

Spoke with an accent

Police say the suspect was seen riding a black and blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org