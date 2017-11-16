Calgary police are seeking the public’s help to track down a man charged in a drug trafficking operation who has broken one of the court rules.

Christopher Eric Elson, was under a court-imposed curfew awaiting trial for drug trafficking. When police checked his home on November 1, they found he was not there.

They’ve been unable to find him since.

Elson is described as:

Caucasian

170 cm

medium build

blond hair

blue eyes

He also has a number of tattoos; one on his upper-left arm of a wolf, the word ‘Life’ on his right hand and multiple others on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elson is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org