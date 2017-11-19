The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify the man responsible for a string of early morning holdups that stretched from Kensington to Midnapore.

Officers were called to The Big Cheese Poutinerie in the 200 block of 10 Street Northwest shortly after midnight after the store was robbed by a man with a knife. The thief fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a man entered Dave’s Liquor in the 1500 block of 16 Avenue N.W., produced a knife and demanded cash.

While officers were investigating the two robberies, someone entered the Liquor Depot in the 22 Midlake Boulevard Southeast at approximately 1:25 a.m. and robbed the store at knifepoint.

Police believe one man is responsible for the three robberies.

The suspect is described as:

An Asian male

Approximately 168 cm (5’6”) tall

Having a stocky build

Investigators are attempting to secure surveillance camera footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.