RCMP in Drumheller are looking for a 48-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping an elderly resident in July and forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account.

Police launched an investigation after a woman came forward on October 18 saying that a man forced his way into her home in the summer and demanded money.

She said he took her to a local bank and had her withdraw some cash before releasing her in a nearby community.

Police say the suspect was known to the victim and had previously done some yard work for her.

Darren Guntel, 48, is now charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and breaking and entering.

Police have issued warrants for Guntel’s arrest and say he should not be approached if he is spotted.

Investigators are also working to determine if there have been similar crimes in the area.

Anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime or who has information about the whereabouts of Darren Guntel is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.