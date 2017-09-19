CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek suspect in bank robbery in northwest Calgary
Police hope that public tips will help them identify a man believed to be behind a bank robbery in northwest Calgary on Monday evening. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 10:47AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 10:51AM MDT
Calgary police need the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a bank robbery on Monday evening.
Officers say a man walked into the TD Canada Trust, in the 5000 block of Dalhousie Drive N.W., at about 5:00 p.m.
The man handed over a note saying he was armed and demanded money.
He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank soon afterwards.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- between 26 and 30 years old
- 175 cm
- 91 kg
- medium build
- pale complexion
He was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, a dark brown leather hooded jacket, blue jeans, a burgundy “Hollister” shirt and black leather shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org