Calgary police need the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a bank robbery on Monday evening.

Officers say a man walked into the TD Canada Trust, in the 5000 block of Dalhousie Drive N.W., at about 5:00 p.m.

The man handed over a note saying he was armed and demanded money.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank soon afterwards.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

between 26 and 30 years old

175 cm

91 kg

medium build

pale complexion

He was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, a dark brown leather hooded jacket, blue jeans, a burgundy “Hollister” shirt and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit at 403-428-8787. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org