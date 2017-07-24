A man who was stabbed while riding the CTrain last week is now out of hospital and police have released images of a suspect in the case.

Emergency crews were called to the Marlborough LRT Station at about 7:00 p.m. on July 18 for reports of a man in medical distress.

Police say a 45-year-old man was on a northbound train headed for Saddletowne when he got into an altercation with another passenger.

The man was stabbed in the chest just before the train reached the Marlborough station and other passengers attended to him while they waited for EMS.

He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and has since been released.

The offender fled the area and is described as:

183 to188 cm or 6' to 6'2" tall

Slim build

Wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses, a black long sleeved top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the circumstances that led to this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org