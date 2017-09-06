Calgary police are appealing to the public for help to locate a suspect in a sexual assault at a downtown apartment building late last month.

Investigators say a man entered a building in the 1100 block of 6 Avenue SW at about 12:40 p.m. on August 29th and touched a resident without consent before fleeing the area.

The man is described as:

Between 25 and 35 years old

182 cm or 6’ tall

Brown eyes

Brown beard

Full sleeve tattoo on his right arm

Wearing a black T-shirt with a white and blue “Wu-Tang” logo

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org