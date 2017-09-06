CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek suspect in downtown sexual assault
Police released images captured from CCTV of the suspect.
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:06PM MDT
Calgary police are appealing to the public for help to locate a suspect in a sexual assault at a downtown apartment building late last month.
Investigators say a man entered a building in the 1100 block of 6 Avenue SW at about 12:40 p.m. on August 29th and touched a resident without consent before fleeing the area.
The man is described as:
- Between 25 and 35 years old
- 182 cm or 6’ tall
- Brown eyes
- Brown beard
- Full sleeve tattoo on his right arm
- Wearing a black T-shirt with a white and blue “Wu-Tang” logo
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org