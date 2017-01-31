Detectives continue to investigate the murder of Trevor Lomond at a southwest home last September and have released new images of a person of interest in the case.

Lomond, 33, was found unconscious at a home in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. on September 13, 2016.

He died from his injuries in hospital a week later and police issued a plea to the public for information in the case earlier this month.

They also released photos of a man and a car that were seen in the area at the time and are now circulating more images in the hope that someone will know the individual and come forward with information.

The man is described as:

Over 183 cm or 6’ tall

Medium build

Braided hair

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637