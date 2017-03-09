Calgary police are looking for a man who they say pretended to be a driver for a ride-sharing company and sexually assaulted a woman outside her home.

Investigators say that a group of people were outside a restaurant in the early morning hours of Sunday March 5, in the 300 block of 11 Avenue S.W. when a minivan drove up to the curb.

The driver told them he was a ride-sharing driver and asked if anyone needed a ride.

One woman, who had made arrangements with the company he claimed to work for, came forward and got into the van, believing that it was there for her.

The man then drove the woman to her home and insisted on walking her to her door.

He then made a series of unwanted verbal comments and touched her inappropriately.

He eventually stopped, went back to his vehicle and the victim contacted police soon after.

The suspect is described as:

lighter-skinned

had a distinct accent

early 30s

approximately 5’10”

a medium build

dark eyes

clean cut with no facial hair

He was wearing a black baseball hat at the time.

His vehicle is described as a navy blue, 2008-2010 model Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.

Inspector Mike Bossley, with the CPS General Investigations Unit, says that police are looking over CCTV footage and are now looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

It is not known whether or not the driver was actually employed by a ride-sharing company or was merely posing as one.

Bossley says that after the woman left the area of the restaurant, the ride-sharing driver that was assigned to pick her up arrived and then left without her.

"The person that picked her up was not a legitimate ride-sharing company in this case."

He says there are a number of things that people can do to identify ride-sharing drivers. "One of the things is when you request a ride-share, most of these companies offer a photograph of the driver, you get a description of the vehicle that's there to pick you up, you'll also get the licence plate of the vehicle and they'll also have a sticker in the window that says 'TNC' or transportation network company. Those are just ways that anyone can identify them as a legitimate ride-sharing company or not."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: 274637