Mounties have recovered a truck that was used during a break and enter at a rural property in the Springbank area last month and are looking for three people who may have more information about the incident.

RCMP were called to a break and enter that was in progress at a shop west of Calgary on July 27th at about 7:00 a.m.

Police say the employees of the shop interrupted the suspects as they were loading property into a truck and tried to prevent the vehicle from fleeing the scene.

The owner of the property followed the black, Ford F150 FX4 to a nearby parking lot and tried to block it from leaving the area.

Investigators say a red, SUV with Idaho plates then pulled up and a shot was fired from the vehicle at the property owner.

Police were able to recover the F150 that was used during the theft and have returned it to its owner.

On Friday, investigators released images of three people who may have more information about the incident and are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.