A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in the Tuxedo Park area on Sunday and police continue to look for suspects in the case.

Emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Centre Street N at about 5:00 p.m. and found an injured man wandering around the alley.

The man was taken to Foothills Hospital with gunshot wounds in life threatening condition and he has since been upgraded to stable.

Police taped off a large area along 29th Avenue to investigate and some people who live nearby say there is drug activity in the area.

“I thought somebody had fired off shots but I didn't know anybody was even hurt. You didn’t hear him yell, you didn’t hear him scream, you didn’t hear anything. It was just the shots and then, like I say, just calmly walked out of the alley and away they went," said Al Delay, area resident.

Police say a small, dark vehicle, possibly a Mazda, may have been involved in the incident and that the victim was shot twice.

“We’ve spoken to him just briefly but we’ll also be following up with that hopefully later on today, depending on his condition at the hospital,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Steve Lorne.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637