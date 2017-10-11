A drive-by shooting in the city’s northeast is under investigation and police are appealing to the public for help to locate a vehicle that is believed to have been targeted in the incident.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 4 Street N.E. at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say a passenger in a light-coloured Honda or Toyota opened fire on a newer-model, black Mercedes sedan that was parked on 4 Street. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

Police conducted a search of the area and located a number of shell casings.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Mercedes is believed to have sustained damage and may have bullet holes in it. Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to report it.

The investigation continues and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org