Police seek woman wanted on outstanding warrants
Police are looking for 21-year-old Kassidy Taylor Batchelor and say she may be in the Vancouver Island area.
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:41PM MST
Calgary police are appealing to the public for help to locate a woman wanted on outstanding warrants and say she may be in Victoria, B.C.
Kassidy Taylor Batchelor, 21, is wanted for firearms-related offences and for breaching a recognizance and police say she has ties to Victoria and believe she may be in the area.
Batchelor is described as:
- Caucasian
- 163 cm or 5’4” tall
- 59 Kg or 130 pounds
- Blond hair
- Brown eyes
Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637
