Calgary police are appealing to the public for help to locate a woman wanted on outstanding warrants and say she may be in Victoria, B.C.

Kassidy Taylor Batchelor, 21, is wanted for firearms-related offences and for breaching a recognizance and police say she has ties to Victoria and believe she may be in the area.

Batchelor is described as:

Caucasian

163 cm or 5’4” tall

59 Kg or 130 pounds

Blond hair

Brown eyes

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637