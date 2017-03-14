Police are seeking help from the public in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in southwest Calgary last month.

Investigators say that on February 22, a 2004 Chevrolet Optra, driven by an 82-year-old woman, was leaving the parking lot of London Place West to head eastbound on Richmond Road to 50 Street S.W.

As the woman was navigating the turn, she hit a 56-year-old man that was crossing the street.

The impact knocked him to the ground and struck his head.

Paramedics assessed the man at the scene and they said he had suffered minor injuries, but he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

While the male was in hospital, it was determined that he had suffered a leg fracture which was operated upon.

The patient soon developed complications and later died of his injuries on March 12.

The Medical Examiner has determined that the man’s death was a result of the injuries he sustained in the February 22 crash.

Alcohol and speed are not being considered in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the CPS Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.