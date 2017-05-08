A 27-year-old man is facing several drug charges after police executed search warrants on two properties and a vehicle at the end of April.

Calgary police and ALERT’s organized crime and drug unit searched a vehicle and a home in the northwest and one in the southwest on April 26 and seized:

Over 3400 packages of cannabis resin, or shatter

Nearly 400 packages of other cannabis products

Three kilograms of marijuana

2.85 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms

27 grams of hashish

Cellphones

Other drug paraphernalia

More than $1,400 cash

Police say the drugs are worth about $370,000 at the street level.

Kyle Mattson, 27, has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of the proceeds of crime

One count of breach of recognizance

“A seizure like this is important because of the monetary value of the drugs seized. We’re basically taking $370,000 of drugs off the street, which hits the people involved in its trafficking in the pocketbook,” says Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy with ALERT Calgary.

Police say the cannabis resin is highly potent and that the manufacturing of it can pose a significant fire risk as it is often produced by organized crime groups using butane.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.