Authorities say they have taken action against a problem property in the northwest that has long been known to be a drug den in the community of Edgemont.

Working alongside the property owner, police have blocked off a home in the 200 block of Edgepark Way N.W. and evicted all the residents.

Calgary Police say they had been called to the home about 40 times between December 2016 and May 2017.

It’s likely the owner of the home didn’t have much idea who was living there, police say.

“The property had been rented to an individual who then subleased rooms within the home to individuals,” said Constable Benazir Bawal, Community Resource Officer for the area in a release. “There was significant drug activity within the home that led to a number of reports from community members.”

Police were particularly concerned because of the number of overdoses taking place there, including a fatal overdose at the end of May 2017.

Meanwhile, officials ask that citizens get to know their neighbours and be aware of suspicious activity ongoing in their neighbourhood.

Reports of suspicious or drug activity can be reported to the CPS through their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org