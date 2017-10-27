Members of the Okotoks RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team were deployed to De Winton and area residents were encouraged to remain inside their homes during an emergency response in connection with a firearms complaint on Friday afternoon.

According to RCMP, residents of Deer View Road were asked to remain indoors during the standoff.RCMP restricted public access to the area along Township Road 215A and asked members of the public to avoid sharing details regarding the police response on social media.

Late Friday afternoon, an individual was taken into police custody wihtout incident and roads in the area had reopened to traffic. RCMP say charges are not expected to be laid against the person in custody.