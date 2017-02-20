Calgary police are expected to release further details after a man’s body was found in a northwest home on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at a home near the intersection of 75 Street and 41 Avenue N.W. at about 12:30 p.m.

A man’s body was found inside the home, but there is no information on how he died.

The Medical Examiner and CPS have yet to complete their investigations.

An autopsy hasn’t been scheduled.

The man’s identity has not been released.