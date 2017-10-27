CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police turn to the public for help as Calgary woman’s disappearance nears fifth week
Undated photographs of Semonpreet Gill, woman missing since October 2 (Calgary Police Service)
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 3:30PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is asking for information from the public as investigators attempt to locate a 31-year-old woman who was last seen in early October.
According to police, Semonpreet Gill’s last know whereabouts were at her home in the 300 block of Martha’s Manor Northeast, in the community of Martindale, on October 2.
Family and the Calgary Police Service are considered for the well-being of the 31-year-old.
Gill is described as:
- Approximately 157 cm (5’2”) tall
- Having a slim build
- Having brown eyes and black hair
The Calgary Police Service has released photographs of the missing woman.
Anyone with information regarding Gill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.