The Calgary Police Service is asking for information from the public as investigators attempt to locate a 31-year-old woman who was last seen in early October.

According to police, Semonpreet Gill’s last know whereabouts were at her home in the 300 block of Martha’s Manor Northeast, in the community of Martindale, on October 2.

Family and the Calgary Police Service are considered for the well-being of the 31-year-old.

Gill is described as:

Approximately 157 cm (5’2”) tall

Having a slim build

Having brown eyes and black hair

The Calgary Police Service has released photographs of the missing woman.

Anyone with information regarding Gill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.