An investigation into the October 2015 shooting of a 17-year-old male at the hands of a member of the Lethbridge Police Service has determined the officer’s actions were justified.

Officers were called to the Safeway location on University Drive in the afternoon hours of October 9 following reports a youth had sexually assaulted a woman in the store and stolen a knife from the meat department. The suspect fled the store and officers located the man a short time later near the intersection of Red Crow Boulevard and Squamish Court.

An officer confronted the knife-wielding suspect, ordering the teen to drop the weapon. The suspect did not comply with the demand and began to walk away. Additional officers arrived and the suspect turned and approached the first officer in a manner that police describe as threatening.

The recently arrived officers were unable to fire their service weapons at the suspect without jeopardizing civilians. The officers called to their fellow officer, telling him to shoot. The LPS member shot the suspect four times from a distance of between five and seven metres.

The 17-year-old suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital for emergency surgery.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released the findings of its investigation into the actions of the LPS members.

According to ASIRT, witness accounts confirmed the teen had approached the officer in a threatening manner and failed to follow commands. ASIRT determined the suspect posed a realistic threat to the public and LPS members and the officer’s decision to use force was reasonable and justified.

LPS Chief Rob Davis issued the following statement following the release of ASIRT's judgement.

The conclusion of the independent ASIRT investigation confirmed what we knew all along – that our officer’s actions were consistent with training and reasonable in the circumstances.

The subject’s behaviour was erratic, he would not obey police commands and presented an imminent threat to the lives of our officers on scene and members of the public. The decision to use any kind of force is not something we take lightly but it is a reality of policing.

The Lethbridge Police Service is committed to ensuring our officers are well-equipped and well-trained to respond to every situation they are called to.

The unnamed suspect, who is now 18 years old, has yet to be tried in court on charges of sexual assault, theft under $5,000, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon in connection with the events of October 9, 2015.