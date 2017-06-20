Calgary police are looking for a man who is believed to be involved in several violent incidents in the downtown core over the last few days.

Officers were first called to the scene of an assault at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of 8 Street S.W. where a man had been hit in the head with an unknown object.

He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The second incident took place on Monday, June 19 when a man was struck in the head with a piece of concrete while he was using a payphone.

He was also taken to hospital in life threatening condition but is now in stable condition.

The third incident took place early Tuesday morning in the area of 8 Avenue and 9 Street S.W.

Two officers patrolling the area found a man on the pavement in serious medical distress.

That victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and investigators believe he was also hit over the head with a hard object.

Police are now looking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be connected to each of the incidents.

He is described as a black male and was spotted at one scene wearing a white T-shirt over a dark-coloured hoodie, tan pants and dark coloured shoes with white soles.

Police say the victims aren’t known to one another but there is no information on if they knew their attacker.

"We've altered and increased our beat patrols in the downtown core. We've made sure that our Mountain Bike Unit is working those areas at those specific times and our patrol officers in the downtown core as well," said CPS Insp. Ryan Alyliffe.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact police through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.