A major construction flaw in a playground on St. Patrick’s Island has forced its closure and disappointed children and their parents looking for somewhere fun to play.

The structure was opened two years ago, but metal slides on the south facing side of the playground ended up getting so hot that they singed a child.

Now, the corporation in charge of the structure has closed the area for a $100,000 renovation.

Officials say the issue was related to how the slide was oriented to the sun.

“The reality is, sometimes you get these things wrong, and that’s okay. The issue is to address it and tell the public what it is you are doing,” says Susan Veres with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

Originally, shades were installed to keep the metal cool but they ended up being used as hammocks, something the city says wasn’t supposed to happen.

Now, the renovation will focus on adding seating, more shade and additional bike racks.

As for the pesky metal slides, they will be replaced with concrete ones in a new location.

“Because of the volume of people that use that park, concrete is more durable and we won’t have to worry about hot slides,” said Veres.

The cost of renovating the park will be covered by taxpayers, but only those living in the East Village because the developer has a deal with the city to collect tax revenue from there for 20 years.

If the weather doesn’t delay construction, the revamped park is set to open on June 3.

(With files from Brad Macleod)