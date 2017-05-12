RCMP officers are searching a remote area west of the city for evidence after bones were discovered near Redwood Meadows on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to an area south of Highway 22 and Highway 8 on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report that bones were found in the area.

A forensic unit attended the scene and sent the bones to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Canine units searched the area on Thursday afternoon and an additional search will be conducted on Friday along Highway 22.

Police say traffic on the highway may be impacted during the search and are advising people to avoid the area.

Investigators are working with the ME’s office to determine if the remains are human and say additional details will be provided once those results are known.