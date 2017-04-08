Pot activist Dana Larsen visited Calgary on Friday night for a peaceful rally in Forest Lawn.

People packed into the Forest Heights Community Association to hear Larsen speak about the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada

“I'm going to be encouraging people to open their own dispensaries or otherwise get involved in the cannabis legalization movement and I’m going to be giving everybody that comes about 100 cannabis seeds for them to plant in their communities and to help overgrow Canada," he said at the meeting

It’s nearly one year to the day since Larsen was last in Calgary. In April of 2016, he visited the city on his Overgrow Canada tour for a speaking engagement but ran into trouble with police when he began handing out marijuana seeds to supporters.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession, but those charges were later dropped.

This time, only two police officers showed up to the event and they left a short time later.

Larson’s supporters say they are pleased that the outcome was different this time.

“I am a medical patient so I don’t have to worry, but for my friends, they feel safer that they are not, that simple possession is thrown out the window,” said Sebastian Campbell, Calgary Cannabis Club, which hosted the event.

The aim of Larsen’s campaign is to hand out five million seeds in communities across the country, something he did again on this visit, but without police intervention.

When asked about why the reception was so different this time, police released a statement.

"By standard practice the Calgary Police Service does not disclose investigative tactics or operational plans, nor do we disclose information in relation to specific individuals. We are aware of the event."

Marijuana legalization is expected to take place across Canada next July.