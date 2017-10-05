An investigation is underway after police found the lifeless body of an adult male and an undetermined powder inside a downtown apartment suite during a check on welfare call Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the sixth floor of an apartment building in the 800 block of 4 Avenue Southwest and located human remains. Police believe the man been dead for nearly a week.

An unidentified white powder was found inside the apartment and members of the Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team were deployed Thursday morning to the scene. As a precaution, fire crews evacuated the building’s fifth and sixth floors while the powder was collected by CFD members equipped with hazardous material suits. All residents have been permitted to return to their apartments.

Preliminary testing of the powder confirmed the presence of cocaine. The man’s death is considered non-suspicious.