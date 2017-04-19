Police are investigating after a powered parachute was spotted flying in the airspace north of Calgary on Monday evening.

The motorized parachute flew over the South Airdrie and Balzac areas at about 6:50 p.m. and interfered with air traffic at Calgary’s airport.

Officials say some flights were re-routed for landing as a result of the incident and the machine eventually landed with assistance from police.

RCMP and Transport Canada are investigating.