The City of Calgary says the issues at a newly renovated northeast splash park run deeper than first believed.

Prairie Winds Park, on 223 Castleridge Boulevard N.E., reopened earlier this week after a major renovation but closed shortly afterwards when children were developing painful bloody abrasions on their hands and feet.

After investigating, crews determined that the texturing on the bottom of the pool was not sanded down properly and was causing the injuries.

More than 30 people have reported injuries from the rough concrete.

Officials say the surface needs to have the texturing, but admits the condition was unacceptable.

“There is a current that flows through there and you need a certain amount of traction on the bottom of the pool so, if there are people in the current, they can hold themselves steady and keep their balance in the pool.” says Doug Marter with Calgary Parks.

The automatic chlorination system also had some issues, particularly in handling the recent hot weather.

Officials say it wasn’t treating the water well enough and therefore it was not suitable for visitors.

The pool, that had recently reopened after a $12M renovation, will remain closed until both issues have been resolved.