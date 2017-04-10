The man accused of murdering a Calgary mom and her daughter is back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to take the matter to trial.

Edward Downey, 47, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sarah Baillie, 34.

Police were first called on July 11 when Baillie did not show up to work and her family members were unable to reach her.

Officers found her body when they searched her Panorama Hills home but did not find any trace of Taliyah.

An AMBER Alert was called soon after when it was believed that the girl was abducted from the home.

Taliyah’s body was discovered in a field just east of the city a few days later and the AMBER Alert was cancelled.

Downey was arrested at a strip mall in northeast Calgary on July 13.

It’s believed that he knew both of his victims, but police haven’t said anything about their relationship.

Police say Downey has an extensive criminal history including abetting prostitution, cocaine trafficking and weapons offences dating back to the 1980s.

They also confirmed that he had ties to the East Coast gang; North Preston's Finest, a group often associated with the sex industry.

The details of the preliminary hearing are protected under a publication ban.