Premier Rachel Notley says that Asian investors have as much of a desire to see pipelines built from Alberta to tidewater as the energy industry does.

Notley spoke at the Stampede Investment Forum, an event designed for participants from around the world to give them the chance to speak with government officials and representatives from the private sector about opportunities in the province.

At the meeting, she spoke about the ‘Capital Investment Tax Credit’, an initiative meant to encourage companies to invest in Alberta.

“We are having some very productive conversations from major investors from other parts of the world who are interested in coming to Alberta whether we’re talking about the petrochemical industry, renewable industry or in food processing.”

She says Alberta has signed protocol agreements with Japan and China and Asian investors have a strong interest in seeing pipelines built to the Pacific coast that would allow them to have easier access to Alberta oil.