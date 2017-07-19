Canada’s premiers are meeting in Edmonton this week and one is saying they won’t be ready for Ottawa’s pot legalization deadline, so they hope to come up with support to buy more time.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he doesn’t want to see legalization until 2019 and he is hoping others will join his cause to delay the bill long enough to get answers for the long list of questions.

With about a year to go before the current deadline, Pallister says issues like age limits, distribution and how police will handle drug impaired drivers have yet to be addressed.

Even municipal leaders are leery about the July 1, 2018 date to legalize pot.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says it’s a very quick timeline to get all levels of government onto the same page.

“We’re buckling down at the City of Calgary as are all other cities, to make sure our regulatory piece is done,” he said. “We are at the whim of the federal and provincial governments on this. We’ll continue to advocate, we’ll continue to make sure our bylaws are ready to go. It is a tight timeline. We can make it work, but it’s a tight timeline.”

Meanwhile, Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta is working towards being prepared for the deadline, but there will be challenges along the road.

Pot legalization won’t be the only issue on the table at the Edmonton meeting; trade talks with Trump are also high on the list, especially with the pending renegotiation of NAFTA.

Premiers want to make sure their interests are brought to table.