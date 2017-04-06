A Calgary family is hoping someone will come forward with information after a thief made off with their four-year-old son’s dirt bike.

On Tuesday evening, Parker Hatt’s father left his dirt bike in the back of the family’s pickup truck in the driveway of their home in the southeast neighbourhood of Auburn Bay. When Parker went to check on the bike the following morning, the box of the truck was empty.

“I just went to bed and then it got stolen,” said Parker. “My mom and dad didn’t see it get stolen and now it’s gone.”

“I just cried and that’s it. My daddy just told me to come inside.”

The four-year-old had been riding the bike, which is worth roughly $5,000, in competitions around the province.

“It makes us pretty mad,” said Melissa Hatt, Parker’s mother. “When you’re stealing a bike like that, it’s straight-out stealing from a child.”

The theft was captured by a neighbour’s surveillance camera but the Hatt family says a reunion with the bike is unlikely as the dirt bike was not registered. Most buyers don’t bother to check identification numbers during private sales of kid-sized machinery.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the dirt bike is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp