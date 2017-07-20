A two-year-old boy passed away after being found unconscious in a pond in northeast Medicine Hat on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Medicine Hat Police Service, police, firefighters and EMS were called to a home in the community of Ranchlands after an unresponsive child had been pulled from a backyard pond.

The boy was transported by ambulance to the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital but he did not survive.

Police have determined the death to be accidental and no charges are anticipated. The boy’s name will not be released.