The rainbow colours of the Pride flag are now flying in Calgary, the first official event to mark the beginning of the city’s Pride festival.

The flag was raised at McDougall Centre by Alberta’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda, one of the first openly gay members of the Alberta legislature.

The president of Calgary Pride was also there to announce the beginning 10 days of Pride festivities in the city.

Miranda told the gathering that it’s more important now than ever before to stand together with love and acceptance.

“Our province is not immune of the fear and hate that can divide and weaken us. Even today, people can face homophobia, transphobia, discrimination and even persecution. But I am proud to belong to a government that supports our community.”

The flag was raised just over a week before the Pride Parade is scheduled to take place.

Jason Kingsley, president of Calgary Pride, hoped to clear the air surrounding some of the controversy around this year’s event during Friday’s presentation.

In July, Calgary Pride made the announcement that Calgary Police would not be allowed to wear uniforms, firearms or other symbols of law enforcement.

The organization said it went ahead with the policy because it wanted to acknowledge the history of oppression and institutionalized racism faced by the LGBTQ community and other groups.

Kingsley said on Friday that the decision was in no way to stop the CPS from participating in the event.

“Police are encouraged to participate. They haven’t been excluded; that’s been misrepresented unfortunately. They’re not banned, they’re welcome and they’re encouraged to be there. We have a great working relationship with them.”

The CPS, although it said it was disappointed with the decision; it would be accepting the policy and members would be participating without their uniforms.

The Pride flag isn’t the only bit of colour that was unveiled in Calgary on Friday for the Pride festival.

A rainbow crosswalk and a trans crosswalk have been painted at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 4 Street S.W.

This is the first time a trans crosswalk has been painted in Calgary.