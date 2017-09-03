The 27th annual Calgary Pride Parade left a downtown city straight awash in the colours of the rainbow as participants and spectators celebrated inclusion, pride and diversity.

The parade, the feature event of the 11 days of the Calgary Pride Festival, attracted an estimated crowd of nearly 70,000 people to the downtown core.

Participants made their way west along 6 Avenue, north along 6 Street before the parade reached Prince’s Island Park where the ‘Pride in the Park’ event continued until 6:00 p.m.

