A grizzly bear that had been involved in a number of run-ins with residents in southwest Calgary has been caught in one of the traps set up earlier this week.

Fish and Wildlife officers had placed two traps in Griffith Woods Park, where the bruin had been spotted roaming over the past week.

Late Thursday night, one of those traps had been sprung.

Scott Allred and his wife were woken up by the noise of the bear trying to fight its way out of the solid steel container.

"The bear was shaking the trap and the trailer like crazy. It’s scary to hear a bear in that kind of a state, with the snorting and the breathing; it’s every bear movie you ever saw.”

He said the animal continued to thrash in the trap for a few hours until he finally tired out.

Trevor Miller, the superintendent with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, said the bear had been attracted by a fruit tree on Allred's property.

Miller says the bear is now going to be held at the service's warehouse in Cochrane.

"We will tranquilize the bear, assess its health and then make a decision on where it's going to go."

He says that location is decided among a number of government groups but said there were no details on where at this time.

Miller added that this incident is a reminder that parts of Calgary are still bear country.

"This is just a wake up call for everybody to let us know we are in bear country and everybody has to be diligent with best bear practices and being aware of their surroundings and taking precautions. There are areas not too far from here that have resident grizzly bears all the time."

He says that officials are still working to confirm that this was the bear that caused the closure in Griffith Woods.

"We can't be totally 100 percent sure that this is the bear but it's a very high probability because it's very close. The bear was last seen days ago over in the Discovery Ridge park area."

As for Griffith Woods Park, Miller says officials will be monitoring the area to make sure there are no other dangers from wildlife in the park.

"We have another trap set up at the park, we have some trail cameras; we will do an assessment this afternoon and check our cameras and see if we find anything and we'll base our decision on that."

Allred said he's lived in the area for 17 years and hasDin never seen a bear before, but on Saturday night that all changed.

“He ripped apart our crabapple tree. He ripped one of the branches down, climbed inside and ate some of them. We contacted Fish and Wildlife and they wanted to know if we would let them set up an electric fence to protect apple trees and discourage the bear from coming around.”

Allred said that once the fence was in place, he took all the apples off the tree but the bear returned the next day.

He says that he’s pleased the bear has been trapped and it hasn’t been harmed.

"It's good to see him go. Because it was only going to cause problems for everyone around here and for the bear. Hopefully he doesn't come back because apparently they can travel a long way."

Allred says Alberta Fish and Wildlife has done a great job with the whole situation.

“[Fish and Wildlife] have been incredible. Since the time we contacted them, they’ve been on it. They have been really concerned with the situation and the bear. Kudos to them.”

The bear activity ended up closing Griffith Woods Park to all visitors and will reopen depending on the assessment drawn up by Fish and Wildlife.