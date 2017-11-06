The trial of a man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-partner Jessica Newman began on Monday morning.

The Crown says that Kevin Rubletz, 33, killed Newman in a spontaneous attack, stabbing her 75 times in the passenger seat after he had picked her up from work on March 10, 2015.

Prosecutors described the pair’s relationship as ‘tortured love’ and said they were in a custody battle over their son.

After the killing, the Crown claims Rubletz dumped her body in a rural area near Airdrie.

Newman was reported missing to police and her body was found on May 4, 2015, by a work crew.

The Crown is expected to call 30 witnesses over the next three weeks.