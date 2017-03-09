As Calgary continues to weigh the possibility of submitting a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, officials with the Lake Louise Ski Resort say the ski hill would be an obvious choice to host events should Calgary be granted the games but some conservationists take issue with the claim.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) confirms Lake Louise would be considered as a possible venue for alpine events should Calgary throw its hat in the competition. Lake Louise Ski Resort officials say they would welcome the opportunity.

“We’re confident that any Olympic events held at Lake Louise Ski Resort can be done so with the highest regards for ecological integrity and visitor experience,” said Dan Markham, a Lake Louise Ski Resort spokesperson.

According to environmental groups, the hosting of Olympic events within a protected section of Banff National Park could have a devastating impact on the area.

“Once a generation, this dumb idea of Winter Olympics in Banff National Park comes up,” explained conservationist Harvey Locke, a resident of Banff. “It’s a great idea to nip in the bud. It should not happen. It should not be considered.”

Locke says the hosting of events within the park would result in a development boom at the ski hill and there would be pressure to expand the resort’s boundaries.

“(Banff National Park) is a World Heritage site,” said Locke. “To destroy part of it to support a two week Olympic event would be ridiculous.”

Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis was constructed for the 1988 Winter Olympics to host the alpine events but the ski hill no longer meets the course requirements of the International Olympic Committee.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is a strong supporter of the Olympics but a discussion would need to occur with any potential host city before the federal government supports the idea of an Olympic venue inside a national park.

For members of the Banff Hospitality Collective, the possibility of Olympic events within Banff National Park and the influx of tourists the events would bring are enticing.

“It would undoubtedly benefit all of the (tourism) industry province-wide,” said Stavros Karlos, project manager of organization that represents nine Banff-area businesses. “I think we take that responsibility seriously and certainly would be very supportive of something that would bring the Olympics to the province of Alberta.”

Karlos adds the economic benefits of the games are felt well after the closing ceremonies.

“What’s important to understand about the Olympics is it’s not just specifically about the events or that singular two week Olympic Games, it’s more about the promotion, the exposure, that we get to tell our story and Alberta’s story to the world’s population.”

“The period from 1989 to 1994 were the busiest years that this national park had ever seen.”

The CBEC say any Olympic venue located with a national park would need to abide by the rules set in place by Parks Canada. The committee will present its findings on the feasibility of an Olympic bid to Calgary City Council in July.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin