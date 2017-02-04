A consortium of groups held a rally in front of the U.S. Consulate in Calgary on Saturday as part of a national day of protest against the U.S. Muslim travel ban.

About 50 people carried signs and chanted slogans while organizers demanded the Canadian government condemn Trump’s executive order that bans travelers holding visas from seven Muslim-majority countries. They also want Canada to be open to more refugees from the U.S. and opposed bill C-51, Canada’s anti-terror legislation.

Some attendees are worried about the ban and what it means for Canada.

“It’s scary because when there is somebody in power, even though the rest of the United States are kindly and have good feelings about immigrants, that person can take control and we can see near-fascist government and laws brought in,” said Lisa Kirkland.

“It’s devastating that something like this is actually happening in the 21st Century and we just can’t seem to get past the hate,” said Assa Riyaz.

“Why am I here today? Because I see injustice starting up in America that’s like the equivalent to what happened in Germany before World War Two,” said Rob Aromin.

Others reached out directly to immigrants and refugees to affirm that Canada is a welcoming place.

“You are welcome here, we don’t just tolerate you, we embrace you, it is wonderful that you are here,” said Rhi Kirkland.

“We don’t stand for what Trump stands for, we don’t stand for the hate that informed the shooter in Quebec City, and to say that there is an alternative to this agenda of racism and xenophobia which is being pushed by the States,” said Kevin Hunter.

Similar events were held across the world on Saturday, including 13 cities in Canada and international locations like Jakarta, London and Paris.