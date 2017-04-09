Ceremonies were held in Calgary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge.

A simple wooden cross was displayed at the Centennial Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Sunday, a poignant reminder of the many who fell in the battle.

"Yeah, they're the heros, we're the survivors," said Kevin Diffley as he looked at his father's medals hanging below the cross.

The cross marked the grave of Private James Bedford Bell until a permanent headstone replaced it.

“It's him and the 3600 young people, he wasn't as young as most of them because he already had a family and experienced some serious good life, but most of those kids didn't," said his grandson Frank Maxted at the event.

Several other items brought back the day-to-day struggle of the battle, including a match box carved from an artillery shell in the hours before the attack.

"He gave me his helmet and it got lost in all the moves but it had a ding in it and I asked him, ‘what happened, grandpa?’ and he said ‘well, I got shot at’ and I said ‘well, what'd you do?’ and he said, ‘I had to kill a guy’," said Wally Patterson, who's grandfather fought in the battle.

It was four days of hell for the Canadian soldiers who stormed Vimy Ridge in April of 1917. They faced a near-impossible task: charge up a muddy, seven-kilometre-long ridge and force enemy troops off.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, more than 100,000 French soldiers had already died or been wounded in previous attempts over three years, but the Canadians succeeded, leading Canadian Brigadier-General A.E. Ross to famously say, “In those few minutes, I witnessed the birth of a nation,”.

100 years later, Canadians remember the courage and sacrifice that turned the tide of the war to an Allied victory.

“The battle of Vimy Ridge cost Canadians dearly: 3,598 lives lost and 7,000 wounded. On the German side, casualties are estimated at 20,000,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a release. “Seeing our soldiers excel in such a terrible task was a source of great pride. On this day, they were more than mere tools of the Empire – they were professionals who, through innovation, daring and dedicated preparation, managed to solve one of the most stubborn riddles of a hellish conflict. Vimy Ridge called Canadians to a greater sense of ourselves, helped give our nation a seat at the table at war’s end and loosened the colonial bonds."

In addition to the ceremony at the Legion, an event was also held at The Military Museums.