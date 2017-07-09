Albertans who elect to dine or wine outdoors may soon encounter diversity in patio setups after the provincial government removed barriers that had restricted patio size, design and access.

“We’re following up on some consultations that were done way back in 2012-2013 that the previous government failed to approve,” said Joe Ceci, Alberta’s Minister of Finance. “We’re doing them because we think it modernizes the rules and the regulations in the province.”

Under the policy change, announced and enacted Sunday morning in Calgary, bars and restaurants are now permitted to:

Allow customers direct access to the patio

Select their own barriers for defining patio boundaries

Select the size of the patio as long it complies with municipal rules and designated occupancy limits

Prior to the rule change, patios could not be accessed from the sidewalk, street or parking lot and the patio had to be enclosed within a metre-high perimeter wall.

“This is a whole effort to recognize that (the owners of) licensed establishments are mature businesspeople,” added Ceci. “Albertans know how to run their businesses. We’re getting out of the way.”

“We’ve been working with licensees across Alberta for a long time to explore opportunities for improvements to patios and removing some of the restrictions that didn’t need to be there,” said Alain Maisonneauve of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC). “We’re hoping that with the fewer restrictions people will be able to provide patios and enjoy our beautiful summer weather here in Alberta.”

As part of the change, the AGLC officially permitted sidewalk patios in its policy despite the fact the patios have been allowed in Alberta since 2014.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu