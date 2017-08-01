Alberta’s Forestry Minister will be speaking to the media on Tuesday to share information on the wildfire situation facing the province.

Oneil Carlier will be speaking in Edmonton this morning and share data about the wildfire hazard and fire bans present in Alberta this summer.

Crews are continuing to battle a large blaze in the Verdant Creek area near Banff.

The hot, dry and windy weather has caused the wildfire in Kootenay National Park to continue to burn out of control.

As of the latest update, 5,100 hectares have been consumed in the fire and 80 crewmembers are working to get it under control.

Helicopters are again using Sunshine Village as a staging area, after the resort was evacuated on Monday because of the risk from the Verdant Creek wildfire. Mount Assiniboine Park has also been closed.

Fire bans are also in place in many areas of Southern Alberta, but Calgary still hasn’t called one.

Councillor Brian Pincott wants that to change and brought the issue up during Monday’s council meeting. He wants a fire ban called for Calgary because of air quality in the city.

Officials said there is no need to call one just yet, but they are keeping an eye on the changing conditions.

The air quality is expected to get up to 5 out of 10, or a moderate level, on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Carlier will be speaking at 10:00 a.m.