The sportfishing season opened in Alberta on April 1st and anglers will now have access to several lakes and fisheries that have been closed for years.

Restrictions on fishing for walleye were instituted after a major decline in populations in the province and some lakes were closed to sportfishing over two decades ago.

Eight lakes will be open for walleye fishing this year along with a few new fishing options:

Walleye : Pine Coulee Reservoir, Burnstick Lake, Gleniffer Reservoir, Gull Lake, Lac Bellevue, Bourque Lake, Hilda Lake and Lac La Biche

Pike: Pine Coulee Reservoir, Magee Lake, Manatokan Lake, Bangs Lake

Yellow Perch: Strubel Lake

“For many Albertan families, fishing is a bond that links multiple generations. The re-opening of these lakes demonstrates the importance of conservation and sustainable harvesting. Sound management of our lakes, streams and rivers will ensure Albertans will be able to fish for generations to come,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks.

The province will be implementing a tag system for walleye to prevent overfishing at the newly opened lakes. The cost is $11 and some of the funds will be used to support fisheries programs in the province.

A special licence draw for walleye runs from April 4 to 27 and results will be posted HERE.

The province also has a website called, My Wild Alberta, which serves as a resource for anglers and hunters, click HERE for more information.