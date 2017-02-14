If you’re looking for something to do on Family Day, you don’t have to go far as the province has announced free admission to all provincial facilities, parks and other attractions.

On Monday, February 20, Albertans of all ages can reconnect with history and many other provincial attractions free of charge.

There are also a variety of free activities included for visitors to many of the sites.

10 heritage facilities, owned by the province, will be offering free admission on Monday:

Alberta provincial parks will also have free admission on Family Day and visitors are encouraged to give many different winter activities a try, including snowshoeing, fat biking, ice fishing, tobogganing, skating and downhill skiing.

“Alberta’s provincial parks are a great place to spend time with loved ones and friends this Family Day weekend. Whether people are taking part in planned parks’ activities or simply want to enjoy a relaxing winter hike, I encourage everyone to get outside and connect with nature,” said Shannon Phillips, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Parks.

For activities a little closer to home, Calgarians are also encouraged to come to the Bow Habitat Station, where the first of two Family Fishing Weekends will be held.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can come and learn about fishing without the need to purchase a Sportfishing Licence.

All activities taking place outdoors are free but indoor activities at the facility, including feeding the fish in the hatchery, games and crafts require $5 admission per person. There is no charge for children three and under.

Further details on the facilities and the activities offered are detailed on the Alberta Culture and Tourism website.

More Family Day events can be found on the Travel Alberta website.