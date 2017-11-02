Education Minister David Eggen introduced legislation to strengthen gay-straight and queer-straight alliances in schools on Thursday.

The law will make it illegal to out gay students to their parents or anyone else.

“This legislation makes it clear that no student will be outed for joining a GSA or QSA here in the province, it’s against the law. We know that parents love and support their children and that they play a critical role in their children’s lives and educations but we also know that sometimes students feel safer and more comfortable talking about these issues with their peers,” said Eggen.

Eggen says some schools have been resisting the province’s directives.

Jason Kenney, the new leader of the United Conservative Party, has said parents should be told if their kids join a GSA unless there is concern that the disclosure would result in the child coming to harm.

Schools that receive public money must comply by having a clear policy allowing the clubs and have until June 30, 2018 to make their policies publicaly available.