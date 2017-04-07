The province is announcing improvements to a major intersection in Cochrane meant to increase driver safety and improve traffic flow.

Officials have announced a new interchange for Highway 1A and 22 that they say will significantly reduce traffic congestion.

Once complete, the project will include a twinned section of Highway 1A under the Highway 22 bridge, that will also be twinned.

Highway 22 will also span the CPR mainline and there will be ramps to access both routes.

Finally, Highway 1A will have a bridge over Big Hill Creek.

"This project is one example of how our government is investing in the transportation network Albertans rely on every day. Building this interchange at Highways 1A and 22 will reduce travel time for businesses and locals and support more efficient transport of people and goods in this region. It will also help Albertans spend less time on the road and more time with their families," said Brian Mason, Alberta’s Minister of Transportation.

Ivan Brooker, Cochrane’s mayor, is thankful for the province’s consideration of the project, calling it a ‘very critical piece of infrastructure’.

"The difference will be night and day. That intersection is an absolute nightmare on a long weekend. As I said, this is an economic boom. We want people to come to our area, we want people to come to Cochrane and experience what we've got going for us. But, the downfall is it's not set up the way it is to handle that kind of volume. There have been situations where there have been crashes on the Trans-Canada and we are literally the only way to get around that."

An engineering consultant will be chosen by the summer to design the work and once that’s done, construction could begin by the fall of 2019.

Mason says the initial estimate of the project cost is $40 to $50M.

It’s estimated that it would take about two years to complete, but a more firm schedule will be confirmed once the design process is completed.