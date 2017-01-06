Alberta’s NDP have announced a grant program to help non-profit agencies reduce their carbon footprint.

The Non-Profit Energy Efficiency Transition Program will roll out in stages, starting with experts auditing facilities to see how best to reduce energy consumption.

“This program was designed to be as simple as possible, you phone up, ask for an audit, you get an audit and then there is help along the way from the Energy Efficiency Office to ensure the questions are being answered, and the blue print for a five-year energy management plan is being made for them,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister Responsible for Climate Change Office.

Phillips was at Calgary Meals on Wheels on Friday morning, using it as an example of the roughly 24,000 non-profit groups in Alberta that will be affected. The agency makes 1,700 meals every day in its new facility, and while it is very energy efficient, there could still be improvements made.

“We did a little study last year, we thought the impact would maybe be an increase of about 20 per cent, so that's just a rough number right now and we're hoping that's what it's going to come in at,” said Janice Curtis, Executive Director.

Meals on Wheels spends every dollar in donations on feeding clients and said it doesn’t have extra for energy upgrades and looks forward to getting rebates from the province.

The Alberta Council of Disability Services supports the program, saying it’s a good first step.

“We appreciate the opportunity for the collaboration,” said Clova Lehr. “And the fact that we'll be able to access different funding so that we can make the retrofits that will be necessary.”

The Province says rebates for non-profit organizations will start to become available in March.