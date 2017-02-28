Albertans looking to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient will soon be able to take advantage of an energy rebate program being offered by the NDP government.

The program, funded by money from the carbon tax, encourages people to find efficiencies in their homes and businesses.

Officials say the program will use $645M over the next five years, all coming from the carbon tax that Albertans began paying in January.

It’s believed that the program will offer free installation of high efficiency lighting elements, water fixtures and programmable thermostats.

There will also be rebates on efficient appliances.

The program is open for residential and commercial properties as well as non-profit groups.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips is expected to release further details on the program later on Tuesday, but she said on Monday that Alberta used to be the only province without a program like this.

“It’s very clear that programs like this that Albertans have been waiting for for some time, would not exist without the carbon levy. These are being funded directly by carbon levy revenues and will help Albertans reduce their bills and lower their energy costs.”

She will address the media from Edmonton at 12:30 p.m. and outline a timeline for the program as well as offer information on how Albertans can register.

The province’s rebate program is tied to another energy incentive announced in Alberta on Monday.

The government will be spending $36M to try to get people to install solar cells on their homes and businesses.

The funding is also coming from the carbon tax and the goal is to have 10,000 rooftops converted to solar energy within three years.